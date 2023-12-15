Cop shoots wife, 2 children before killing self in Telangana

Hyderabad: A personal security officer of Siddipet District Collector on Friday allegedly shot dead his wife and two children before killing self with his revolver, police said.
According to Siddipet Police Commissioner N Swetha, the deceased, who was in his early 30s went to his native place, Ramunipatla, in Chinnakodur mandal as the Collector was out of station.
He allegedly resorted to the act at around 11:30 am.
The police official further said preliminary reports indicate that the perpetrator was in debts, and that might have been the reason for the extreme step.
The deceased cop was working with the District Armed Guard wing.
According to the police commissioner, an inquiry has been ordered into the matter.