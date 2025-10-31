<p>Hyderabad: At least six persons died in separate rain-related incidents after heavy rains lashed different parts of Telangana due to the impact of Cyclone 'Montha' on October 29, police and district officials said on Friday.</p>.<p>A husband and wife were washed away while trying to cross an overflowing stream on a two-wheeler in Siddipet district and their bodies were traced on Friday, police said.</p>.<p>In another incident, a woman died after being swept away in floodwaters in Jangaon district, a district official said.</p>.<p>In other incidents, a man died when a road-side tree uprooted and fell on him while riding a bike in Suryapet district and an elderly woman died in a wall collapse incident in Mahabubabad district. A man in his mid 60s, who was bed-ridden, died when flood water entered his house in Warangal, officials further said.</p>.Cyclone Montha aftermath | Andhra Pradesh estimates loss at Rs 5,265 crore: CM Chandrababu Naidu.<p>There were some more incidents wherein people went missing after getting swept away in floodwaters.</p>.<p>Heavy rains on October 29 led to waterlogging of roads and inundation of low-lying areas at several places in Warangal, Hanamakonda, Mahabubabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nalgonda and Siddipet districts. </p>