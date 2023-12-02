6 locations in Andhra, Telangana searched by ED in connection with alleged fraud in loans sanctions under Kisan Credit Card

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has conducted search operations at six locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Wednesday (November 29) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.
The searches were in connection with an investigation regarding alleged fraud in sanction of loans under Kisan Credit Card (KCC) to farmers for construction of fish tanks, ED has said, according to news agency ANI.
The central agency said, "The searches were conducted at the residences and office premises of loan aggregators which resulted in the recovery & seizure of digital devices and incriminating documents revealing numerous immovable/movable properties acquired from the proceeds of crime. Further investigation is under progress."