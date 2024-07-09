Four Telugu persons charged with human trafficking in US

Hyderabad: The Princeton Police in Texas, USA, issued arrest warrants against four Telugu individuals living in North Texas for human trafficking, a second-degree felony, on Monday.

The warrants were issued to Santhosh Katkoori, 31, Dwaraka Gunda, 31, Chandan Dasireddy, 24, and Anil Male, 37.

According to a media release by the Princeton Police, in response to a welfare concern and suspicious circumstances, Princeton Police dispatched officers to the 1000 block of Ginsburg Lane on March 13, 2024, at approximately 3 pm.

After further investigation of the initial report, Princeton Police CID detectives obtained a search warrant for the home of Santhosh Katkoori, where 15 adult females were located.