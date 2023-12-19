Hyderabad school counts on notable alumni Nadella, Ajay Banga among others to raise Rs 100 crore amid centenary celebrations

There has been an increasing dependence of educational institutions on alumni funds. These financial contributions contribute to the financial aid programs, developing infrastructure, establishment of research and entrepreneurship centers among others.

While higher education institutions have built a strong philanthropic ecosystem with IITs, Harvard, and Ivy League schools, schools in India have paled in comparison.

According to recent reports - Harvard has the biggest endowment in the US, standing at just over $50 billion. A major chunk of its revenue comes from gifts from alumni, parents and friends of the school.

Hyderabad Public School Society president Gusti Noria said that the tradition of alumni donations runs down from current donors to the beneficiaries of these donations.