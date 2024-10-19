Home
Idol desecration incident: Police cane members of protesting Hindu organisations in Hyderabad

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday called for a statewide protest against the Telangana government's 'attitude' towards temples, according to its spokesperson Ravinuthala Shashidhar.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 10:39 IST

Published 19 October 2024, 10:39 IST
