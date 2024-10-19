Idol desecration incident: Police cane members of protesting Hindu organisations in Hyderabad

<p>Hyderabad: The city police on Saturday resorted to lathi charge to disperse activists of VHP, Bajrang Dal and other Hindu organisations who were protesting against the desecration of a temple idol here.</p>.<p>Salman Salim Thakur alias Salman, an engineering graduate from Maharashtra on October 14, allegedly entered into the sanctum-sanctorum of Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad in early hours and desecrated the main idol of the temple, triggering protests by local people, Hindu organisations and BJP.</p>.<p>The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday called for a statewide protest against the Telangana government's "attitude" towards temples, according to its spokesperson Ravinuthala Shashidhar.</p>.Hindu seers demand deployment of only ‘sanatani’ officers at Prayagraj Mahakumbh.<p>The activists held protests and gathered in front of the temple holding saffron flags. They raised slogans like "Jai Shriram" and "we want justice".</p>.<p>Video footage shows protesters throwing water packets at the police and several people sustaining minor injuries after a lathi charge.</p>.<p>Shashidhar condemned the lathi charge by the police. </p>