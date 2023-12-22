INDIA bloc holds protest in Hyderabad over MPs suspension from Parliament

Hyderabad: A protest was held at Indira Park by the Opposition INDIA bloc on Friday opposing the suspension of over 140 MPs from the two Houses of Parliament during the Winter session.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers D Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Jupally Krishna Rao, several Congress leaders, CPI MLA K Sambasiva Rao and members of Aam Aadmi Party were among those who participated in the dharna.

The protest was held to oppose the suspension of over 140 opposition MPs in an "undemocratic" way by the BJP government at the Centre, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee leaders said.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said democracy, which was achieved after a lot of struggles, is being attacked today.