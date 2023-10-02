KTR lays foundation stone for IT tower at Hyderabad's Malakpet

He stated that the investor-friendly policies of the Telangana government have catapulted the IT sector in the state, which further attracted MNCs to set up their offices here.

KTR said that the BRS government worked on improving the electricity, irrigation, agriculture, and rural development in the first and second terms and has transformed Telangana into a prosperous state.

He further said that Hyderabad stood as a leader in IT job creation for two consecutive years, surpassing Bengaluru.

KTR stated that the government is making relentless efforts to strengthen the infrastructure and the transport system keeping in mind the future needs of Hyderabad.

He added that the government was preparing a detailed plan to develop 415 kilometers of metro line which will cover all the areas in Hyderabad.



KTR said that Hyderabad has become a shining example when it comes to peace and harmony. He said that there were no incidents of communal disturbances or lynching, unlike the other states ruled by Opposition parties. He appreciated the Muslim community heads for postponing the Milad-un-Nabi processions which coincided with the Ganesha festival.

“This is what Hyderabad is known for - Ganga-Jamuna tehzeeb,” he said.

Responding to the statement of PM Modi who said BRS' steering is in the hands of Asaduddin Owaisi, KTR said, “I want to clarify that BRS steering is in the hands of CM KCR and MIM’s steering is in the hands of Asaduddin, but BJP’s steering went into the hands of Adani and not Pradhani (PM).”



KTR stated that Telangana stands at number one position in crop production in the country but the Modi government asks the people of Telangana to get habituated to consuming broken rice.

He added that PM Modi visited Telangana multiple times but not once did he appreciate the world’s biggest lift irrigation project - Kaleshwaram - which was constructed in a record time without any support from the central government.