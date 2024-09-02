Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Man 'kills' wife and two children in Hyderabad, later hangs self

The man sent a message to his parents, who stay in Mancherial district over the phone in this regard, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 September 2024, 21:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old software employee allegedly killed his wife and two children by smothering them and later hanged himself to death at their apartment in Jeedimetla here, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday night, they said, adding the man's wife was in her mid-30s, and their children were aged between three and 11.

The man sent a message to his parents, who stay in Mancherial district over the phone in this regard, police said.

Later he also made a selfie video (which was found in his phone) stating that he suffered heavy losses in online betting due to which he was resorting to the extreme step, they said.

The man's parents informed the police about the incident. A case was registered.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2024, 21:49 IST
India NewsHyderabadCrimeTelangana

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT