N Chandrababu Naidu sets sights on reviving TDP in Telangana

Stating that both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were "two eyes" for him, Naidu expressed happiness that the cadre in Telangana was still "very active", though the TDP had not been in power for 20 years, since 2004. "I will always remember the unwavering support you all gave me in Hyderabad during my arrest. Over one lakh people gathered in Gachibowli to extend their support to me. I will soon restructure the party in Telangana," the TDP chief told a party meeting in Hyderabad.