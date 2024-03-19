President Murmu accepts Telangana Governor Soundararajan's resignation, Jharkhand Governor to discharge functions

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on Tuesday.

It also said that the President is 'pleased to appoint C P Radhakrishnan, Governor of Jharkhand, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry in addition to his own duties until regular arrangements are made.'