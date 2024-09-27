Home
Reliance Foundation contributes Rs 20 cr to Telangana CM's Relief Fund

The representatives of the foundation met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here and handed over a cheque on behalf of Nita Ambani, an official release said.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 September 2024, 10:08 IST

Hyderabad: The Reliance Foundation on Friday made a contribution of Rs 20 crore to the Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Several prominent personalities, including mega star Chiranjeevi, and corporates made contributions to the Telangana CM's Relief Fund to help people hit by heavy rains and floods earlier this month.

Published 27 September 2024, 10:08 IST
