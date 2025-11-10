<p>Hyderabad: Renowned poet and lyricist Ande Sri, who penned Telangana’s state song <em>Jaya Jayahe Telangana, Janani Jaya Kethanam</em>, passed away at his Hyderabad residence on Monday at the age of 64. His family members found him lying unconscious in the morning and rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.</p><p>Born as Ande Yellanna in Rebarthi village of Siddipet district in 1961, Ande Sri grew up as an orphan and had no formal education. He began his life as a shepherd and later worked as a construction labourer. </p><p>His iconic song <em>Jaya Jayahe Telangana</em> became a rallying anthem during the movement for separate statehood. Despite his humble beginnings, he built a formidable reputation in literature, penning thousands of poems and lyrics. </p><p>The Congress government in Telangana had recommended his name to the Centre for the Padma Bhushan last year.</p><p>His song <em>Maayamaipothunnadamma Manishanavadu</em>, written for the film <em>Erra Samudram</em>, won high critical acclaim and was included in the Telugu second-year degree syllabus by Andhra Pradesh University’s textbook committee in 2009. He received the Nandi Award for Best Lyricist in 2006 for the film Ganga.</p>.Congress will remain in power for 10 years, till 2034: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.<p>In recognition of his immense contribution to Telangana’s cultural and literary landscape, Kakatiya University conferred an honorary doctorate on him. More recently, in June 2025, the Telangana government honoured him with a cash award of Rs 1 crore during the State Formation Day celebrations.</p><p>Telangana mourned the sudden demise of Ande Sri. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock, calling his death a huge loss to Telangana’s literary world. Recalling that <em>Jaya Jayahe Telangana</em> became the voice of millions during the movement for statehood, the Chief Minister said the song played a vital role in achieving Telangana’s long-cherished dream.</p><p>Reddy also remembered his close association with Ande Sri after assuming office, particularly during discussions on re-recording the Telangana anthem with new voices and ideas. Offering condolences, he described Ande Sri as a great writer whose contributions will be forever remembered by the people of Telangana. </p><p>The Chief Minister instructed officials to conduct the poet’s last rites that are scheduled to be held on Tuesday with full state honours.</p>