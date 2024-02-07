Revanth Reddy govt to tweak major state symbols in rebranding exercise by Congress to erase BRS legacy

Hyderabad: With decisions to change characters that represent Telangana from TS to TG in official correspondence, to tweaking the state emblem and the Telangana Thalli statue, the Revanth Reddy government is ushering in several changes to leave an indelible mark in the history of India’s youngest state.

Such decisions are also being viewed as an attempt by the current Congress government to erase the legacy of BRS and K Chandrashekar Rao who is credited for the statehood for Telangana after a prolonged struggle.

The state cabinet on Sunday had decided to change TS to TG in vehicle registrations and official correspondence, make changes to Telangana Talli statue and the government emblem. The Cabinet also approved the popular song ‘Jaya Jaye He Telangana’, written by poet Ande Sri, as the state’s official song.

Both Telangana Thalli statue and state emblem were designed by the previous BRS government. Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting on Sunday night, state industries minister Duddila Sridhar Babu said that the previous government went against the gazette issued by the Centre during the state bifurcation that specified TG for number plates.