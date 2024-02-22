'Sammakka Saralamma Jathara' tribal festival begins in Telangana

Hyderabad: The four-day mega tribal festival, ‘Sammakka Saralamma Maha Jathara', also known as 'Medaram Jathara', began on Wednesday in Mulugu district of Telangana.

The Jathara, which is a state festival of Telangana government, will have tribals worship the tribal folk goddesses ‘Sammakka’ and her daughter 'Saralamma'.

The crucial event in the festival is that of deity 'Saralamma' reaching the altar at Medaram which is scheduled to happen late on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, thousands of devotees gathered at Medaram, a remote place in the Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary in the district.

The 'Medaram Jathara' festival is held once every two years in Medaram village. Over two crore devotees are expected to visit the festival this year, officials said, adding about 50 lakh people have already visited Medaram ahead of the Jathara.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the festival and about 14,000 policemen have been deployed as part of security arrangements.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) said it will be operating 6,000 buses to support the transport requirements of the devotees.