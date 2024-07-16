Home
Speaking to KCR in language he understands: BJP's Amit Malviya takes dig at Congress after 10 BRS MLAs, 6 MLCs join grand old party

The BJP's IT department head Malviya accused Rahul Gandhi of encouraging violence against Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, 'these are insincere words'.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 July 2024, 05:46 IST

Comments

BJP's Amit Malviya on Tuesday trained his guns on the Congress, a day after 10 BRS MLAs, 6 MLCs and a Rajya Sabha MP joined the grand old party in Telangana.

The BJP IT cell head called Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi a third-time fail and questioned whether the Congress would also call this an example of agencies being misused.

Malviya also remarked sarcastically that the Opposition would also label this switch as a threat to democracy and the Constitution and for them this must be 'the finest example of agencies being misuded.'

The BJP leader noted that the 'silence of the Darbari media' was also deafening in this case.

Malviya also triggered a controversy on Monday by saying that the Congress leaders were assassinated 'for political decisions they took'.

Hitting back at the BJP, Congress' Pawan Khera said, "The only political decision these martyrs took was to live and die for India. Buffoons of BJP will never understand that sentiment. Do we need more proof of the anti-national mindset of the BJP??"

The BJP's IT department head Malviya accused Rahul Gandhi of encouraging violence against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that 'these are insincere words'.

He said, "Third Time Fail Rahul Gandhi has often encouraged and justified violence against Prime Minister Modi, who he has lost election to, several times now."

"How can India ever forget how Punjab Police, then under the Congress, deliberately compromised PM's security, when his convoy was left stranded on a flyover."

Malviya said that Trump's critics have made the argument that democracy is in danger from him and likened this to India's Opposition's 'Constitution is in danger' pitch against Modi.

Khera in a response said, "Cheap politics should not be played on the issue of security of leaders. The Congress party lost Mahatma ji to Right Wing terrorists. We lost two prime ministers at the hands of terrorists. We lost our entire Chhattisgarh leadership to Left Wing terrorists, under the watch of the BJP government."

With PTI inputs

Published 16 July 2024, 05:46 IST
