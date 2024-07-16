Speaking to KCR in language he understands: BJP's Amit Malviya takes dig at Congress after 10 BRS MLAs, 6 MLCs join grand old party

BJP's Amit Malviya on Tuesday trained his guns on the Congress, a day after 10 BRS MLAs, 6 MLCs and a Rajya Sabha MP joined the grand old party in Telangana.
The BJP IT cell head called Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi a third-time fail and questioned whether the Congress would also call this an example of agencies being misused.
10 BRS MLAs, 6 MLCs and 1 RS MP have so far joined the Congress in Telangana.— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 16, 2024
According to Third Time Fail Rahul Gandhi, this must be the finest example of agencies being misused, Constitution and democracy being under threat.
But Congress would like us to believe this is…
Malviya also remarked sarcastically that the Opposition would also label this switch as a threat to democracy and the Constitution and for them this must be 'the finest example of agencies being misuded.'
The BJP leader noted that the 'silence of the Darbari media' was also deafening in this case.
Malviya also triggered a controversy on Monday by saying that the Congress leaders were assassinated 'for political decisions they took'.
According to this BJP motormouth, Mahatma Gandhi, Indira ji, Rajiv ji, Sardar Beant Singh and the entire Congress leadership of Chattisgarh deserved to be assassinated for the political decisions they took. Does the @PMOIndia endorse this view of his spokesperson?— Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) July 15, 2024
The only… pic.twitter.com/NvMyg3RhKh
Hitting back at the BJP, Congress' Pawan Khera said, "The only political decision these martyrs took was to live and die for India. Buffoons of BJP will never understand that sentiment. Do we need more proof of the anti-national mindset of the BJP??"
The BJP's IT department head Malviya accused Rahul Gandhi of encouraging violence against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that 'these are insincere words'.
These are insincere words. Third Time Fail Rahul Gandhi has often encouraged and justified violence against Prime Minister Modi, who he has lost election to, several times now.— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 14, 2024
How can India ever forget how Punjab Police, then under the Congress, deliberately compromised PM’s… https://t.co/5mLsLXEcRd pic.twitter.com/XkHEUg1Nns
He said, "Third Time Fail Rahul Gandhi has often encouraged and justified violence against Prime Minister Modi, who he has lost election to, several times now."
"How can India ever forget how Punjab Police, then under the Congress, deliberately compromised PM's security, when his convoy was left stranded on a flyover."
Malviya said that Trump's critics have made the argument that democracy is in danger from him and likened this to India's Opposition's 'Constitution is in danger' pitch against Modi.
Cheap politics should not be played on the issue of security of leaders. The Congress party lost Mahatma ji to Right Wing terrorists. We lost two Prime Ministers at the hands of terrorists. We lost our entire Chattisgarh leadership to Left Wing terrorists, under the watch of the… pic.twitter.com/qRkiKegTSu— Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) July 15, 2024
Khera in a response said, "Cheap politics should not be played on the issue of security of leaders. The Congress party lost Mahatma ji to Right Wing terrorists. We lost two prime ministers at the hands of terrorists. We lost our entire Chhattisgarh leadership to Left Wing terrorists, under the watch of the BJP government."
