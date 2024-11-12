Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Student found hanging in hostel room of Telangana varsity, family alleges foul play

A suicide note, purportedly written by the student and addressed to her parents and brother, has been found, police said, adding she was a native of Nizamabad district.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 20:53 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 20:53 IST
India NewsTelanganaSuicide

Follow us on :

Follow Us