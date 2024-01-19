Systra Group announces digital centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Paris Headquartered Systra Group announced a 1000-member Advanced Centre for Digital Design and Construction Project Management in Hyderabad.

Systra Group CEO Pierre Verzat, and Telangana officials signed an MoU in this regard at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos.

Telangana’s IT and industries minister, Dr D Sridhar Babu said that the Government of Telangana intends to make best use of the advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence in the IT sector and would like these advancements to also penetrate the core sectors of engineering thereby making them more efficient.

Systra will establish Systra Digital Centre (SDC) in Hyderabad for addressing wider digitalisation plans stated above.