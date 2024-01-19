Systra Group announces digital centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Paris Headquartered Systra Group announced a 1000-member Advanced Centre for Digital Design and Construction Project Management in Hyderabad.
Systra Group CEO Pierre Verzat, and Telangana officials signed an MoU in this regard at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos.
Telangana’s IT and industries minister, Dr D Sridhar Babu said that the Government of Telangana intends to make best use of the advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence in the IT sector and would like these advancements to also penetrate the core sectors of engineering thereby making them more efficient.
Systra will establish Systra Digital Centre (SDC) in Hyderabad for addressing wider digitalisation plans stated above.
The main objective of SDC is to develop digital tools for design production optimisation and efficient project management services. The problem of inefficiency arising from manual management of operations can only be solved through digitalization. The Design automation will enable the industry to capture and re-use engineering knowledge and intent. Automation will not only help reduce errors and time spent on tedious, repetitive design tasks, but it will also be scaled to streamline downstream development processes, said Systra.
“We welcome Systra to develop the Systra Digital Centre in the state that will provide employment to over 1000 youth over the next few years. Apart from employment, this establishment will also support the government in designing more efficient public services and engineering systems in the Government”, said Sridhar Babu.
“Telangana is one of the best destinations for tech talent across the world. We are happy to be developing this advanced engineering centre in Hyderabad,” said Pierre Verzat.