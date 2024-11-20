Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Telangana CM hits out at Union Minister Kishan Reddy, calls him 'Modi's ghulam'

He also hit out at BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao for not attending the assembly sessions and vowed not to let the opposition party gain strength in the state.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 20:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2024, 20:02 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTelanganaRevanth Reddy

Follow us on :

Follow Us