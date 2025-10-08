<p>Hyderabad: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) on Wednesday has issued an advisory urging the public to immediately stop using two cough syrups found to be adulterated with Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a highly toxic substance.</p><p>The alert follows notification from the Drug Testing Laboratory of the Government of Madhya Pradesh, which reported that laboratory tests detected DEG contamination in the products.</p> .WHO seeks clarification from India if cough syrup linked to deaths was exported.<p>Acting on the Madhya Pradesh government's warning, Telangana DCA Director General Shahnawaz Qasim said a public notice has been released advising against the use of these syrups. This is the second such advisory issued by Telangana recently, following an earlier warning against Caldrif cough syrup.</p><p><strong>The two adulterated cough syrups are, "Relife" Cough Syrup</strong> with Batch No.: LSL25160 manufactured by M/s. Shape Pharma Pvt. Ltd and “<strong>Respifresh TR" Cough Syrup with</strong> Batch No.: R01GL2523 manufactured by M/s. Rednex Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. Both the companies are located in Gujarat.</p> .<p>The public has been strongly advised to immediately stop using these cough syrups if in possession and report them to the nearest Drugs Control Authority without delay. </p><p>Reports can also be made directly to the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, through the toll-free number <strong>1800-599-6969</strong>, operational from 10:30 am to 5pm on all working days.</p><p><br>All Drugs Inspectors and Assistant Directors across the state have been directed to immediately alert retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and hospitals to freeze any available stocks of the specified product batches and ensure they are not dispensed or sold under any circumstances.</p>