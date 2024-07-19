Telangana launches farm loan waiver scheme

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Thursday launched the farm loan waiver scheme. It will be implemented in three phases.
In the first phase, loans up to Rs 1 lakh per farmer family would be waived.
The government will waive Rs 6,098.93 crore for 11,08,171 loan accounts, benefiting 11,50,193 farmers in the first phase. It has set a target to complete the farm loan waiver by August 15, spending Rs 31,000 crore and benefiting around 40 lakh farmers.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the state had never waived farm loans at one go before. It is a historic moment, he said. Earlier, at a party meeting, he asked Congress workers to publicise the farm loan waiver in every nook and corner of the state.
According to the guidelines for implementing the farm loan waiver programme in GO No 567, only one loan per family will be waived. Families with outstanding loan amounts exceeding Rs 2 lakh must settle the excess amount to qualify for the benefit.
The Agriculture Commissioner would be the implementing authority for the farm loan waiver, while the National Informatics Centre (NIC) would be the IT partner.
However, BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, said the Congress government had yet again deceived people by diverting the amount of Rythu Bandhu to farm loan waiver, adding the government diverted around Rs 7,000 crore from the June installment of Rythu Bandhu.
Published 18 July 2024, 22:45 IST