Telangana MLA T Raja asks MP CM to stop marriage of Muslim man, Hindu woman in Jabalpur

<p>Jabalpur: Telangana BJP MLA T Raja on Monday asked Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to intervene and stop the impending marriage of a Muslim man and a Hindu woman in Jabalpur.</p><p>In the video message, which is being circulated on social media, Raja said Yadav and the MP police must ensure the "love jihad" marriage is not solemnised.</p><p>"Rajaji sent me this video message on Sunday. I met Jabalpur collector Pushpendra Ahakey and asked him to cancel their Special Marriages Act application. We have given him a memorandum against love jihad," Hindu Sewa Parishad chief Atul Jeswani told PTI.</p><p>'Love Jihad’ is a term used by right-wing groups to refer to an alleged campaign by Muslim men to convert Hindu girls under the pretext of love and marriage.</p>.Telangana CM warns public not to take law into their hands over provocative incidents.<p>Speaking to reporters, Jeswani said CM Yadav must intervene and ensure the woman, who is under police protection, is reunited with her family.</p><p>Meanwhile, Collector Ahakey told reporters the Hindu Sewa Parishad's memorandum is against Hasnain Ansari and Ankita Rathore, both employees of a telecom firm, who want to get married.</p><p>An inquiry will be conducted into the organisation's demand to cancel their application, Ahakey added.</p><p>Ansari hails from Sihora in Jabalpur, while Rathore is an Indore resident. </p>