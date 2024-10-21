Home
Telangana MLA T Raja asks MP CM to stop marriage of Muslim man, Hindu woman in Jabalpur

In the video message, which is being circulated on social media, Raja said Yadav and the MP police must ensure the "love jihad" marriage is not solemnised.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 16:52 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 16:52 IST
Madhya PradeshTelanganaJabalpurT Raja Singh

