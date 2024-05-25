Home
Telangana MLC bypoll to be held on May 27

PTI
Last Updated : 25 May 2024, 16:28 IST
Hyderabad: Bypoll to the Telangana Legislative Council from Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ constituency will be held on May 27 for which the campaign by contestants ended on Saturday.

The byelection was necessitated following the resignation of sitting BRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy who won the Assembly polls from the Jangaon constituency on November 30 last year.

The Congress party nominated Chinthapandu Naveen alias Teenmar Mallanna and BJP fielded G Premender Reddy, while A Rakesh Reddy is BRS’ contestant.

Counting of votes will be taken up on June 5.

Over 4.6 lakh graduates from the constituency are expected to exercise their franchise.

Published 25 May 2024, 16:28 IST
