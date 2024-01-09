Tiger found dead in Telangana suspected to have been poisoned

Based on initial investigations and observations, the team suspect that the death was caused by poisoning, officials added. The tiger was about five or six years old, they said. The carcass of the tiger was found in Daregaon, approximately eight km from Kagaznagar, an official release said.

The site was inspected by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Telangana R M Dobriyal and a team appointed by National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), with forest staff including veterinary surgeons, it added.

Local staff have intensified efforts to apprehend the culprit and an FIR has also been lodged in the local police station, the officials said, adding that samples were sent to a laboratory for forensic investigation.

Both the tiger carcass and the dead animal used as bait were was disposed off as per NTCA norms. This is the second case of a reported tiger death in the Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district.

On January 6, the forest staff had found a carcass of a one-and-a-half-year-old tigress in the area located in the Tiger corridor of Kawal Tiger Reserve. Based on the observations and investigation, the team recorded the death of the tigress as a case of "territorial fight" between tigers.