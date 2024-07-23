Union Budet 2024: Its Kursi Bachao Budget, Kishan Reddy should resign for injustice to Telangana: CM Revanth

He pointed out that except Bihar and AP, no funds have been allocated for the development of other states. Never witnessed such discrimination and vindictive approach. BJP needs only votes and seats from Telangana. The ruling party at the centre does not care about state development, he observed.

“Union Minister G Kishan Reddy should be held responsible for the injustice meted to Telangana in the union budget. I demand Kishan Reddy to resign from the Union Cabinet in protest against the centre’s indifference towards Telangana in the allocation of funds. Why should Kishan Reddy continue in the union cabinet even after the centre rejected the demand for an IIM to the state. We considered the PM as a big brother but the latter was acting wickedly. The prime minister gave priority to some states in the allocations under quid pro quo to save his chair. Congress will stage a protest in Parliament for Telangana rights. AP Reorganization act applies to not only AP but also Telangana state,” he said.