<p>Mumbai: Temple Connect, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india">India</a>'s leading platform and initiative to connect temples globally, has partnered with London-based Kirtan artist and Bhakti Yoga teacher Radhika Das for his much-anticipated India Tour produced by EVA Live in collaboration with Scope Entertainment this November. </p><p>This collaboration will see Temple Connect as the strategic community support partner to promote the true essence of devotion via these live concerts. </p><p>The tour promises to be a spiritual journey through nine cities, celebrating bhakti through music, divinity, and meditation. </p><p>Radhika Das has devoted his life to empowering people to find spiritual fulfilment with the help of mantra, bhakti yoga, and meditation. </p><p>From humble beginnings with small gatherings, he now brings thousands of people from all walks of life through the timeless practice of chanting, singing, and dancing. </p><p>His India Tour 2025 will travel across the length and breadth of the country - from Delhi to Bangalore to Mumbai to Kolkata - with evenings filled with kirtan, community, and consciousness. </p><p>The core idea was to make spiritual experiences more accessible via a full-fledged movement where faith meets rhythm and true connection. Temple Connect, committed to preserve the true meaning of being connected to your religious roots and dharma, will help to further amplify this noble movement.</p><p>In a statement, Giresh Vasudev Kulkarni, Founder, Temple Connect and ITCX International Temples Convention and Expo, said: "With this collaboration, we are enabling access to spiritual, cultural, and devotional content for the modern audience in their daily lives. The event is sure to be a divine experience for the attendees, which will enrich their soul."</p>