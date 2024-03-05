Test shows toxic chemicals in food containers, toys made of recycled plastic

Bengaluru: How safe is recycling and repurposing plastic? A report has found harmful chemicals -- including the banned Single Chain Chlorinated Paraffins (SCCPs) and Bisphenol A (BPA)-- in toys and food containers made of recycled plastic, recommending a strict regulatory regime and quality control to monitor the recycled products.

Researchers from Toxics Link identified the recycled product making areas in Delhi and collected samples from various units as well as weekly and local markets. The type of plastic (virgin, semi or recycled) along with the polymer type of each sample was identified by experts. The samples made of semi and recycled plastic were selected for tests.

Of the 15 samples collected, six were food contact materials designed to store, package and process food, where contact with food is often for extended periods. Sauce and water bottles, casseroles, masala boxes, milk drums and other food containers found to contain BPAs, seen as highly toxic, ranging from 0.34 mg/kg to 40.9 mg/kg.