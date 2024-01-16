The Tuesday Interview: ‘Earlier, India was a transit point for drugs but now it has turned into a market’

Earlier, India was a transit point for drugs, but now it has turned into a market of its own. The number of both peddlers and users has increased. Our war against narcotics (through both enforcement and awareness) is an everyday battle where every officer keeps track of the trail and origin of drugs. In the last year alone, we have registered more than 6,700 cases and arrested more than 7,500 persons involved in drugs. Of this, 106 were foreigners. More than Rs 130 crore worth of drugs were seized. The conviction rates have improved. Some of the biggest drug seizures happened this year in Visakhapatnam and some in Bidar. Peddling drugs is profits, and hence peddlers refuse to give up the trade easily, but we have been successful in breaking quite a few nexuses and are tracking even more. We have launched drug awareness programmes, covering 3,000 schools and colleges, where more than four lakh youth were told about the harmful effects of drug use.