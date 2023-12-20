Three including kin held for kidnapping 7-year-old boy in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested three men, including the maternal uncle of a seven-year-old boy, for allegedly kidnapping the child for random, officials on Wednesday said.

Vikas (25), the child's maternal uncle, was arrested from his residence in central Delhi's Inderpuri, police said.

He was keeping an eye on what steps the family of the victim were taking and the police investigation was leading to, they said.

The child's maternal uncle was passing the same information to the other two accused identified as Deepak (25) and Shivam Pal (27), police said.

The other two accused were arrested from Old Rajendra Nagar area of the national capital where the child was kept after being kidnapped, they said.