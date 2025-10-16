Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Tiger reserve issue: Central panel to meet stakeholders during 2-day Goa visit

Spread over 208 square kilometres, the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary is located in the northeastern part of the coastal state, adjoining Karnataka.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 05:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2025, 05:51 IST
India NewsGoawildlife sanctuary

Follow us on :

Follow Us