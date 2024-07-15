Top 6 politicians with the highest following on X

Barack Obama: American politician who served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017 tops the list with over 131.7 million followers.
Narendra Modi: Indian Prime Minister ranks second on the list with 100 million followers.
Donald Trump: Former US President secured the third spot. He has 87.5 million followers on X.
Joe Biden: The incumbent US President features fourth on the list, with 38.1 million followers on X.
Amit Shah: With 35.2 million followers, Indian Home Minister ranks fifth on the list.
Hillary Clinton: Former United States Secretary has 31 million and is the sixth leader with the highest following on X.
