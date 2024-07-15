Home
Top 6 politicians with the highest following on X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official X handle has reached a new milestone, touching 100 million followers and setting new records of popularity on social media platforms. As he reaches the three magical figures, here take a look at ten influential leaders with the highest following on the Musk-owned platform.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 July 2024, 11:00 IST

Barack Obama: American politician who served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017 tops the list with over 131.7 million followers.

Credit: Reuters

Narendra Modi: Indian Prime Minister ranks second on the list with 100 million followers.

Credit: PTI

Donald Trump: Former US President secured the third spot. He has 87.5 million followers on X.

Credit: Reuters

Joe Biden: The incumbent US President features fourth on the list, with 38.1 million followers on X.

Credit: Reuters

Amit Shah: With 35.2 million followers, Indian Home Minister ranks fifth on the list.

Credit: PTI

Hillary Clinton: Former United States Secretary has 31 million and is the sixth leader with the highest following on X.

Credit: Reuters

