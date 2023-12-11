Transition away from coal not happening in the near future: Govt

New Delhi: The transition away from coal is not happening in India in the foreseeable future, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Although India is pushing for renewable, non-fossil-based energy, but the share of coal in the energy basket is going to remain significant in the years ahead to ensure affordable energy availability, coal and mines minister Pralhad Joshi said.

"In India, the transition away from coal or Just Transition is not happening in the foreseeable future," the minister said.

Replying to a query in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said although, in due course, some mines may close down due to exhaustion of reserves, at the same time, many new coal blocks are being operationalised to meet the growing energy demand.