Trial court can't impose imprisonment till end of convict's natural life: SC

The court here partly allowed an appeal filed by Kiran, who was held guilty of murder for setting ablaze a widow for rejecting his sexual advances.
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 14:03 IST
Published 23 December 2025, 14:03 IST
