Trinamool invokes Mahua’s expulsion, wants similar action against Simha

Kolkata: Drawing a parallel with its former MP Mahua Moitra’s expulsion, the Trinamool Congress, on Wednesday, demanded that BJP MP Pratap Simha be treated similarly, holding him responsible for the security breach in Parliament.

“Our MP Mahua Moitra was unjustly expelled for allegedly breaching national security by sharing her login credentials. Today BJP Karnataka MP Pratap Simha put the security of the entire Parliament at risk by issuing a visitor’s pass to the intruders,” the party posted on X.

Holding the MP responsible for the incident, the TMC demanded his expulsion. “What is stopping him from getting expelled? Why should a similar treatment not be meted out to him? What gives him the right to continue as a Parliamentarian after jeopardising the safety of fellow MPs?” the party asked.