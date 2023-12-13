Trinamool invokes Mahua’s expulsion, wants similar action against Simha

Kolkata: Drawing a parallel with its former MP Mahua Moitra’s expulsion, the Trinamool Congress, on Wednesday, demanded that BJP MP Pratap Simha be treated similarly, holding him responsible for the security breach in Parliament.
“Our MP Mahua Moitra was unjustly expelled for allegedly breaching national security by sharing her login credentials. Today BJP Karnataka MP Pratap Simha put the security of the entire Parliament at risk by issuing a visitor’s pass to the intruders,” the party posted on X.
Holding the MP responsible for the incident, the TMC demanded his expulsion. “What is stopping him from getting expelled? Why should a similar treatment not be meted out to him? What gives him the right to continue as a Parliamentarian after jeopardising the safety of fellow MPs?” the party asked.
In Kolkata, Shashi Panja, senior party leader and minister in the state government, addressing the media, said that there has been a “tremendous security lapse”, and this is a new Parliament complex where security had been beefed up.
“Lawmakers sit in Parliament… we need an answer. You took a pro-active stand. The BJP as a political party, and the Lok Sabha… the Parliament, took a very active step in expelling Mahua Moitra,” Panja said. She added that this was on the grounds that she had shared her login and password, leading to a security threat.
“We're asking the BJP to punish the MP by expelling him. It’s because he issued passes to such people who are a threat,” the minister added.
Several other senior Trinamool leaders also spoke up on the issue. Chandrima Bhattacharya, senior leader and minister in the state government, stated that the “attack” is a “prime example” of Union Home Minister's “failure to ensure security”.
“It's imperative for authorities to investigate this matter with the utmost urgency and transparency. The sanctity of the Parliament is non-negotiable!” the Trinamool mentioned in another post on X.