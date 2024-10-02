BJP expels its Tripura vice president

<p>Agartala: The ruling BJP in Tripura expelled its state vice president, Patal Kanya Jamatia, for "anti-party" activities.</p>.<p>The action came a day after Jamatia, a firebrand tribal leader who joined the BJP ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, floated the Tripura People's Socialist Party (TPSP).</p>.<p>She fought the last assembly election on a BJP ticket from the Amapinagar constituency and lost.</p>.Bangladesh's situation cannot improve without India: Tripura CM Manik Saha.<p>Jamatia, however, was appointed chairman of Tripura Rehabilitation and Plantation Corporation Ltd (TRPCL).</p>.<p>"Patal Kanya Jamatia, the vice president of the (Tripura) BJP, has been expelled from the party’s primary membership due to anti-party activities and indiscipline. The decision was taken following instruction from BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee," said a statement issued by the BJP on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Jamatia, who is considered a strong opponent of Tripra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on Monday announced the new party "to serve the people".</p>