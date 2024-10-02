Home
BJP expels its Tripura vice president

The action came a day after Jamatia, a firebrand tribal leader who joined the BJP ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, floated the Tripura People's Socialist Party (TPSP).
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 05:14 IST

