CPI(M)-Congress backed panel wins Tripura Bar Association elections

CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury congratulated the victory of Save Constitution Forum in the elections of Tripura Bar Association.

"This should not be merely seen as the election of a few hundred number of legal minds but the reflection of our Indian people who are feeling immensely worried and insecure under the ruling dispensation of our country," he said.

"This verdict is a decisive sign of the collective will of common masses before the Lok Sabha election..." Chaudhury added.