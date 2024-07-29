Had no idea before PM, Revanth Reddy called: Tripura's ex-Dy CM on appointment as Telangana Guv

'I was not aware of my appointment as the new governor of Telangana before PM Modi first called me on Saturday night. He told me that I have to work outside Tripura and I said that I was ready to perform whatever responsibility is given to me.' Jishnu Dev Verma told reporters.