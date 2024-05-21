Tripura government working on arrangement for bringing fuel, goods via Bangladesh: Minister

"In view of the recent disruption in the railway network in Assam's Jatinga, we are working on alternative arrangements to ensure a seamless supply of fuel and goods via Bangladesh. The Agartala-Gangasagar (Bangladesh) rail tracks will be ready for goods transportation in the next six months to one year. Once the route is opened for goods movement, we can bring fuel and goods from Kolkata directly via Bangladesh," Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said at a press conference on Monday.