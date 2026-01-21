Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Truth always prevails': BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla hails Madras High Court’s decision to quash FIR against Amit Malviya

He added that the court’s order was not only a relief for Malviya but also a strong indictment of what he described as the DMK’s approach to free speech.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 16:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 January 2026, 16:49 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsMadras High CourtAmit Malviya

Follow us on :

Follow Us