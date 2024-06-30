Two classmates to be chiefs of Indian Army & Navy together for first time in military history. Know who are they?

For the first time in the history of Indian military, two classmates will be the service chiefs Indian Army and Navy.

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi and Admiral Dinesh Tripathi studied together at the Sainik School in 1970 in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa. 54 years later, the two defence official will the chiefs at the same.

Hailing from the same school, the roll numbers of Lt Gen Dwivedi and Admiral Tripathi were also around each other in class 5A: 931 and 938 .

An official spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence, A Bharat Bhushan Babu on X said, "For the first time in Indian Military history, Chiefs of Navy and Army hail from the same school. This rare honour of nurturing two prodigious students, who would go on to lead their respective Services 50 years later, goes to Sainik School, Rewa in Madhya Pradesh."