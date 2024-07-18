Two new judges sworn-in as judges of Supreme Court; top court gets full strength of 34

New Delhi: Two new judges -- Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice R Mahadevan -- were sworn in as judges of the Supreme Court here on Thursday, raising the number of judges to the maximum strength of 34.
The two judges were administered the oath of office by the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.
The Supreme Court secretary general read out the Presidential Warrant of appointment for Justices Singh and Mahadevan appointing them as Supreme Court judges.
The SC Collegium on July 11 recommended to the Centre the names of the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Justice Singh and acting chief justice of Madras High Court Justice Mahadevan for elevation to the apex court.
Acting on the recommendations of the SC Collegium, the Centre on July 16 notified their appointment as judges of the apex court.
Justice Singh would be the first Judge from Manipur to be elevated to the SC. Justice Mahadevan backward community from Tamil Nadu.
