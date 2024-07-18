Two new judges sworn-in as judges of Supreme Court; top court gets full strength of 34

New Delhi: Two new judges -- Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice R Mahadevan -- were sworn in as judges of the Supreme Court here on Thursday, raising the number of judges to the maximum strength of 34.

The two judges were administered the oath of office by the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

The Supreme Court secretary general read out the Presidential Warrant of appointment for Justices Singh and Mahadevan appointing them as Supreme Court judges.