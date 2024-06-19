Uddhav Thackeray takes a swipe at BJP, says party has left Hindutva

Thackeray said that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre would not last long. “This government is going to collapse and it should collapse,” said Thackeray, adding that once it is gone, the I.N.D.I.A. government would come to power.

“Today, I felicitated not only our winning MPs but also those who did not win. I want the government to fall and elections to be held so that we can form the I.N.D.I.A. alliance government,” he said.

“There is a difference between confidence and arrogance,” he said, hitting out at the top BJP leadership.

Hitting out at BJP’s Maharashtra points-person and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he said: “He told that the Maha Vikas Aghadi was an unnatural alliance…now he should tell what this government at Centre is…are Nitish (Kumar) and (Chandrababu) Naidu natural allies (of BJP)…that's why I'm saying that BJP has left Hindutva,” he said.