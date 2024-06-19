Uddhav Thackeray takes a swipe at BJP, says party has left Hindutva

Mumbai: Launching a scathing attack at the BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday accused it of leaving Hindutva.
“See the photo of 2014 and 2024…see the difference and judge for yourself,” Thackeray said in a scathing attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
“Are (Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader) Nitish Kumar and (Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief) N Chandrababu Naidu are ‘Hindutvawadis’,” Thackeray questioned.
Thackeray said that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre would not last long. “This government is going to collapse and it should collapse,” said Thackeray, adding that once it is gone, the I.N.D.I.A. government would come to power.
“Today, I felicitated not only our winning MPs but also those who did not win. I want the government to fall and elections to be held so that we can form the I.N.D.I.A. alliance government,” he said.
“There is a difference between confidence and arrogance,” he said, hitting out at the top BJP leadership.
Hitting out at BJP’s Maharashtra points-person and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he said: “He told that the Maha Vikas Aghadi was an unnatural alliance…now he should tell what this government at Centre is…are Nitish (Kumar) and (Chandrababu) Naidu natural allies (of BJP)…that's why I'm saying that BJP has left Hindutva,” he said.
Thackeray also hit out at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for the latter’s comments Urban Naxals and NGOs had spread misinformation about the Maha Yuti alliance leading to its defeat. “Breaking parties by misusing central agencies is Naxalism…terrorism,” he said.
“I have learnt lessons of Hindutva from my grandfather (Prabodhankar Thackeray) and father (Balasaheb Thackeray)….my Hindutva is not ‘gaumutradhari’ Hindutva,” he said.
Published 19 June 2024, 16:06 IST