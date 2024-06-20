UGC-NET 2024 cancellation: CBI register case against unknown people

"It has been alleged in the complaint that University Grants Commission (UGC) received inputs on 19.06.2024 from National Cyber Crime Threat Analysis Unit of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre(I4C) under Union Ministry of Home Affairs that integrity of UGC Net -2024 Examination, conducted by National Testing Agency(NTA) on 18.06.2024 in two shifts across different cities in the country, may have been compromised," a CBI statement said.

In his complaint, Murthy said that the government has decided to cancel the examination to ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity of the process and hand over the case to the CBI for thorough investigations.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said that the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre(I4C) had informed around 3 PM about the leakage of the question paper in darknet prior to the start of the exam.

"Soon after it was clear that the UGC-NET question paper on DarkNet matches the original question paper of UGC-NET, we decided to cancel the examination," he said.