<p>New Delhi: Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Tuesday said it will use behavioural insights to enhance adoption of mandatory biometric update (MBU) among children.</p>.<p>Towards this, UIDAI has partnered with research consultancy Behavioural Insights Ltd (BIT).</p>.<p>The MoU aims to increase MBU in Aadhaar for 5-year and 15-year-olds, and to address behavioural, logistical, and awareness-related barriers to ensure timely updates, UIDAI said, adding that this will enable seamless access to services and benefits linked to Aadhaar.</p>.<p>"Tailored behavioural interventions will be designed, tested, and implemented to encourage Aadhaar MBU updates," UIDAI said.</p>.<p>The MoU was signed by Tanusree Deb Barma, DDG UIDAI and Ravi Gurumurthy, Group Chief Executive Officer of BIT, in presence of Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO UIDAI and other officials.</p>.UIDAI forms expert panel to make Aadhaar technology future-ready.<p>"When technology is aligned with human behaviour, digital identity evolves from a purely technical process into a more seamless, trustworthy, and empowering experience. Through this MoU, we hope to achieve this effect," Kumar said.</p>.<p>Rachel Coyle, CEO of BIT, said new evidence-based understanding of human behaviour can boost updates of Aadhaar and help Aadhaar number holders get access to crucial public services.</p>.<p>As such, once enrolled in Aadhaar, a child needs to update biometric (fingerprint, iris and photo) on attaining the age of 5 and again on attaining the age of 15 years.</p>.<p>UIDAI has been making continuous efforts to enhance MBU adoption among the target groups, the release said.</p>.<p>UIDAI has waived off all charges for MBU for the 7-15 age group, which is expected to benefit around six crore children.</p>.<p>"The waiver of MBU charges for the said age group has already kicked in effective October 1, 2025 and will be in force for a period of one year," the release added.</p>