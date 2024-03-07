UK Opposition Labour Party reaches out to India in election year

London: The UK's Opposition Labour Party is actively reaching out to India in a year when both countries prepare for general elections, with the party's senior leadership recently concluding a three-city tour of the country.

Labour’s shadow deputy prime minister Angela Rayner was joined by British Indian member of Parliament Navendu Mishra and councillor Vimal Choksi on a tour of New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Agra last month.

The party said the visit, organised by diaspora group Labour Convention of Indian Organisations (LCIO), was aimed at strengthening relations between Labour and Indian business, faith, community and political leaders. Also, given Rayner's additional responsibility as the shadow communities minister, the visit was described as vital for Labour to better connect with the nearly 1.8 million people of Indian heritage in Britain.