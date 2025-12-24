Menu
UN General Assembly WSIS+20 meet| CyberPeace founder Vineet Kumar addresses global leaders

The WSIS process and its implementation mechanisms, including the IGF, remain among the most important global platforms for multistakeholder dialogue and cooperation.
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 07:02 IST
Published 24 December 2025, 07:02 IST
India NewsCyberspaceIndian cyberspace

