Union Cabinet approves three major railway projects worth Rs 7,927 crore

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today has approved three projects : Jalgaon – Manmad 4th line (160 km), Bhusawal – Khandwa 3rd and 4th line (131 km), Prayagraj (Iradatganj) – Manikpur 3rd Line (84 km).