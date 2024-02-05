Uproar in Rajya Sabha after Deputy Chairman skips question

When Samajwadi Party member Jaya Bachchan rose to speak, the chairman said, "You are a senior member and even otherwise in the country whatever you say is looked up to and regarded. So, you will cheer for all of us. I am sure a great actor like you must have taken many retakes also."

Stating that she has high regard for the deputy chairperson and not said anything about him, Bachchan said she has the right to ask questions and would not take it lightly when other members (from the ruling party) ask me to sit down.