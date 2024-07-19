UPSC files FIR against IAS officer Puja Khedkar, debars her from future exams

New Delhi: Controversial IAS trainee Puja Khedkar is in for further trouble with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday by initiating a series of actions against her, including filing an FIR, claiming that she “fraudulently” availed attempts beyond the permissible limit by faking her identity.
The 32-year-old woman from Maharashtra is also staring at the UPSC cancelling her candidature for the Civil Services Examination-2022 or debarring her from future exams and selection by issuing a show cause notice asking her to explain why it should not do so.
She was under the scanner after her conduct while training in Pune attracted attention for forcefully occupying a cabin and using her luxury car with a beacon for which she was not eligible. The furore led to questions being raised over her getting a job under quota for disabled and OBCs.
In a statement, the UPSC said it has conducted a “detailed and thorough investigation in the misdemeanour” of Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, a “provisionally recommended” candidate of the Civil Services Examination-2022.
The investigations showed that she “fraudulently availed attempts beyond the permissible limit under the Examination Rules by faking her identity by way of changing her name, her father’s & mother’s name, her photograph/ signature, her email ID, mobile number and address”.
Following this, the statement said, the UPSC initiated a series of actions against her, including criminal prosecution by filing a FIR.
The UPSC said it “stringently adheres” to its Constitutional mandate, and conducts all its processes, including all examinations, with the highest possible order of due diligence without any compromise. It has ensured the sanctity and integrity of all its examination processes with the utmost fairness and strict observance of Rules, it said.
“The UPSC has deservedly earned the trust and credibility of a very high order from the public, especially the candidates. The Commission is unequivocally committed to ensure that such high order of trust and credibility remains intact and uncompromised,” the statement added.
Published 19 July 2024, 08:52 IST