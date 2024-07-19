UPSC files FIR against IAS officer Puja Khedkar, debars her from future exams

New Delhi: Controversial IAS trainee Puja Khedkar is in for further trouble with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday by initiating a series of actions against her, including filing an FIR, claiming that she “fraudulently” availed attempts beyond the permissible limit by faking her identity.

The 32-year-old woman from Maharashtra is also staring at the UPSC cancelling her candidature for the Civil Services Examination-2022 or debarring her from future exams and selection by issuing a show cause notice asking her to explain why it should not do so.

She was under the scanner after her conduct while training in Pune attracted attention for forcefully occupying a cabin and using her luxury car with a beacon for which she was not eligible. The furore led to questions being raised over her getting a job under quota for disabled and OBCs.