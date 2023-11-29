US issued record 140K visas to Indian students last year: Official

Stufft further said, "We specifically made sure that we saw the students who were applying coming out of India. India is now the largest source country for foreign students in the United States, as well as many other visa categories. That's a very important one for us. We have also had a lot of cases where the interview was waived, so no interview for Indian travellers who have previously travelled and are now going back to the US."

Last year, the US issued a record over 1,40,000 visas to Indian students, she said.